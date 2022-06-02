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Martin Armstrong - Food Shortages, Economic Collapse, the Failing Great Reset & How to Prepare
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967 views • June 02, 2022
Maria Zeee.
Martin Armstrong is a world renowned Economist, having predicted previous financial collapses accurately over the years by analysing history and trends.
He joins us today to discuss the upcoming food shortages, economic collapse, how he believes the Great Reset will fail and how people can prepare.
Martin will continue to update Zeee Media regularly. In the meantime, you can follow his work via his website:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StrongEconomics
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Armstrongecon
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
To order Dr. Zelenko's products to boost your immune system today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1614jj-martin-armstrong-food-shortages-economic-collapse-the-failing-great-reset-a.html
Martin Armstrong is a world renowned Economist, having predicted previous financial collapses accurately over the years by analysing history and trends.
He joins us today to discuss the upcoming food shortages, economic collapse, how he believes the Great Reset will fail and how people can prepare.
Martin will continue to update Zeee Media regularly. In the meantime, you can follow his work via his website:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StrongEconomics
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Armstrongecon
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
To order Dr. Zelenko's products to boost your immune system today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1614jj-martin-armstrong-food-shortages-economic-collapse-the-failing-great-reset-a.html
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