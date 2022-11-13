Mic Drop Moment As Piers Morgan Tries To Excuse His Support Of Medical Tyranny, Andrew Tate Is Not Impressed &Exposes Morgan As The Gatekeeping Clown He Truly Is

Mic drop moment as Piers Morgan tries to excuse his support of medical tyranny, Andrew Tate is not impressed and exposes Morgan as the gatekeeping clown he truly is.
“They were censoring anybody who said anything contrary to the purported version of events that the mainstream media decided they wanted the entire world to swallow”
Boom. 😎
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.