Mic Drop Moment As Piers Morgan Tries To Excuse His Support Of Medical Tyranny, Andrew Tate Is Not Impressed &Exposes Morgan As The Gatekeeping Clown He Truly Is

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Mic drop moment as Piers Morgan tries to excuse his support of medical tyranny, Andrew Tate is not impressed and exposes Morgan as the gatekeeping clown he truly is.
“They were censoring anybody who said anything contrary to the purported version of events that the mainstream media decided they wanted the entire world to swallow”
Boom. 😎