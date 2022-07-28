Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator's Perspective on Trust and Distrust

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VA #95 Creator's Perspective on Trust and Distrust
Description:
Where do feelings of trust originate—is intuition involved? Is there a divine lesson in the saying: "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me"? Why do some people have blind trust and misplaced faith in their discernment? How is trust gained and lost? Can both our trust and distrust be manipulated by others without our knowing? How does negativity from other lifetimes undermine our ability to trust? Creator teaches about balancing trust and distrust, strengthening discernment, and protecting yourself from manipulation by partnering with Creator to receive divine healing. Join us!
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