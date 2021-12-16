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Norah Jones - "I Dream of Christmas" - Live at the Empire State Building [Concert]
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65 views • December 16, 2021
Norah Jones celebrated the release of her new album, ‘I Dream of Christmas’ live from the top of the Empire State Building with just the Christmas spirit to keep her warm. Presented by Citi. Listen to the album here: https://NorahJones.lnk.to/IDOCID
Norah Jones joined by:
Sasha Dobson / Vocals
Gus Seyffert / Bass & Vocals
Brian Blade / Drums & Vocals
CONNECT WITH NORAH:
http://www.norahjones.com
https://www.instagram.com/norahjones/
https://www.facebook.com/norahjones/
https://twitter.com/norahjones
Set list:
Christmas In My Soul (Laura Nyro)
Christmastime
Run Rudolph Run
Blue Christmas
You’re Not Alone
Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)
Norah Jones joined by:
Sasha Dobson / Vocals
Gus Seyffert / Bass & Vocals
Brian Blade / Drums & Vocals
CONNECT WITH NORAH:
http://www.norahjones.com
https://www.instagram.com/norahjones/
https://www.facebook.com/norahjones/
https://twitter.com/norahjones
Set list:
Christmas In My Soul (Laura Nyro)
Christmastime
Run Rudolph Run
Blue Christmas
You’re Not Alone
Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)
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