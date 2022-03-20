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‘The media's Hunter Biden protection racket could be coming to an end’
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140 views • March 20, 2022
Sky News host James Morrow says the New York Times has finally “admitted” what everyone else knows – that Hunter Biden’s emails are real.
His remarks come after the times said a “deep dive” into Mr Biden's emails, released in late 2020, found they were “authentic”.
“Oh, now you tell us,” Mr Morrow said.
“Looking back, it seems like a pretty big effort by people who had a big stake in knocking Trump out of office to stop any bad news about the Bidens getting out into the hands of that pesky creature known as the American voter.
“At the very least, this is an incredible dereliction of duty by the media, which now wants us to act like this was no big deal.
“Big corporate media and big tech conspired to keep the story from being told telling the world it was just Russian propaganda.”
Mr Morrow pointed out large segments of the media have been “calling for World War III” which he said could be provoked by a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
“Now, to give him credit where credit is due, even the rarely lucid Joe Biden isn't falling for this one,” he said.
“Which may explain why suddenly the media's Hunter Biden protection racket could be coming to an end.
“You have to wonder – is the fact that the official narrative changing an indication that Biden, who is doing horribly in the polls and is holding back on the wider war many are apparently cheerleading for, has lost favour with those who put him in power?”
His remarks come after the times said a “deep dive” into Mr Biden's emails, released in late 2020, found they were “authentic”.
“Oh, now you tell us,” Mr Morrow said.
“Looking back, it seems like a pretty big effort by people who had a big stake in knocking Trump out of office to stop any bad news about the Bidens getting out into the hands of that pesky creature known as the American voter.
“At the very least, this is an incredible dereliction of duty by the media, which now wants us to act like this was no big deal.
“Big corporate media and big tech conspired to keep the story from being told telling the world it was just Russian propaganda.”
Mr Morrow pointed out large segments of the media have been “calling for World War III” which he said could be provoked by a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
“Now, to give him credit where credit is due, even the rarely lucid Joe Biden isn't falling for this one,” he said.
“Which may explain why suddenly the media's Hunter Biden protection racket could be coming to an end.
“You have to wonder – is the fact that the official narrative changing an indication that Biden, who is doing horribly in the polls and is holding back on the wider war many are apparently cheerleading for, has lost favour with those who put him in power?”
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