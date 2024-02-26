⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(26 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on clusters of manpower and military hardware of the 141st Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Peschanoe (Kharkov region).

Russian troops repelled seven attacks launched by assault groups of the 32nd mechanised and 57th motorised infantry brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine closse to Sinkovka (Kharkov region), as well as two counterattacks of the 60th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 145 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and defeated the units of the 28th mechanised, 92nd assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 241st territorial defence brigades close to Kurdyumovka, Andreyevka, and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, three attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade were repelled near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost more than 420 troops, two armoured personnel carriers, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, as well as one counter-battery station.

▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated the settlement of Lastochkino and continued to improve the situation along the front line.

Russian troops hit clusters of manpower and military hardware of the 144th infantry, 59th motorised infantry, 23rd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Umanskoye, Netailovo, and Ocheretino (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, six counterattacks of assault groups of the 53rd, 61st mechanised, 59th motorised infantry, 3rd assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Severnoye, Pervomayskoye, and Petrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as two attacks of units of the 24th mechanised and 71st jaeger brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Leninskoe and Novobakhmutovka (Donetsk People's Republic) were repelled.

The enemy lost up to 410 troops, one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, four armoured fighting vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, as well as one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/36051), the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted fire damage on the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Vodyanoye, Urozhaynoye, and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, two attacks of assault groups of the 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade in vicinity of Marfopol (Zaporozhye region) were repelled.

The enemy's losses amounted to 150 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, as well as one electronic warfare station.



▫️ In Kherson direction, the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on clusters of manpower and military hardware of the 44th airmobile and 65th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the 15th National Guard Brigade of Ukraine near Orekhov and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

Moreover, one attack launched by an assault group of the 118th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was repelled close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy's losses amounted to 50 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, as well as one Grad MLRS vehicle.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have hit one Norwegian-made NASAMS launcher, AFU manpower and military hardware in 107 areas during the day.



▫️ Air defence systems shot down two Storm Shadow cruise missiles, as well as five HIMARS projectiles.



In addition, 62 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down, including those close to Novokrasnyanka, Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Kopani (Zaporozhye region) and Gladovka (Kherson region).



▫️In total, 574 airplanes and 267 helicopters, 13,454 unmanned aerial vehicles, 474 air defence missile systems, 15,237 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,226 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,167 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 19,095 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.