Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Viviane Fischer and Dr. Zafeiria Kakaletri - Coordinator of the Greek Medical Freedom Alliance
31 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published Yesterday |

Guest:Dr. Zafeiria Kakaletri - Dentist from Greece,

Coordinator of the Greek Medical Freedom Alliance and activist with the World Freedom Alliance.


Content:

About the general situation in Greece regarding the Corona measures,

personal and family tragedies as a result of job loss or differences in the assessment of

of the need for the mRNA vaccines.


About the hunger strike of some physicians and about a group of 38 unvaccinated Greek physicians who have been

suspended without pay since 2021 for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

These doctors were acquitted by an Athens court on Oct. 19. The acquittal came as the

suicide of one of the suspended physicians became known, who was struggling to survive without income.


Learn more about the committee:

https://corona-investigative-committee.com


Anonymous hints to the Corona Investigative Committee:

https://securewhistleblower.com


The Committees English Telegram channel:

https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee


Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket