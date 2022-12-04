Viviane Fischer and Dr. Zafeiria Kakaletri - Coordinator of the Greek Medical Freedom Alliance

Guest:Dr. Zafeiria Kakaletri - Dentist from Greece,

Coordinator of the Greek Medical Freedom Alliance and activist with the World Freedom Alliance.





Content:

About the general situation in Greece regarding the Corona measures,

personal and family tragedies as a result of job loss or differences in the assessment of

of the need for the mRNA vaccines.





About the hunger strike of some physicians and about a group of 38 unvaccinated Greek physicians who have been

suspended without pay since 2021 for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

These doctors were acquitted by an Athens court on Oct. 19. The acquittal came as the

suicide of one of the suspended physicians became known, who was struggling to survive without income.





