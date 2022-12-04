Viviane Fischer and Dr. Zafeiria Kakaletri - Coordinator of the Greek Medical Freedom Alliance

Guest:Dr. Zafeiria Kakaletri - Dentist from Greece,
Coordinator of the Greek Medical Freedom Alliance and activist with the World Freedom Alliance.
Content:
About the general situation in Greece regarding the Corona measures,
personal and family tragedies as a result of job loss or differences in the assessment of
of the need for the mRNA vaccines.
About the hunger strike of some physicians and about a group of 38 unvaccinated Greek physicians who have been
suspended without pay since 2021 for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
These doctors were acquitted by an Athens court on Oct. 19. The acquittal came as the
suicide of one of the suspended physicians became known, who was struggling to survive without income.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-investigative-committee.com
Anonymous hints to the Corona Investigative Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
The Committees English Telegram channel:
https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee
