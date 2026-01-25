© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UFC 324 RESULTS: Gaethje BEATS Pimblett UD for INTERIM Gold! Full Card!
UFC 324 Jan 24, 2026 T-Mobile Arena (Paramount+ PPV debut): Justin Gaethje def. Paddy Pimblett UD (48-47,49-46x2) interim LW title - drops R1/2, war! Sean O'Malley def. Song Yadong UD (29-28x3). Waldo Cortes-Acosta TKO Derrick Lewis R2 3:14. Natalia Silva UD Rose Namajunas 29-28x3. Jean Silva UD Arnold Allen 30-27/29-28. Prelims: Perez UD Johnson, Gautier UD Pulyaev, etc. FOTY main! UFC 325 Volkanovski-Lopes 2 Sydney.
