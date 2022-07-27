WEF: “Cyber Covid” Will Kill Devices: Computers, Phone, TV Will Be Offline Until Their Vaxxed

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The World Economic Forum gave us The Great Reset. Now they’re giving us another signal revealing their plans: “Cyber-Covid.” No, it’s not literally a virus transformed into a computerized form. Actually, well, maybe it is. The World Economic Forum has put out a bizarre video hypothesizing about a computer virus that works like Covid-19: Spreading around the world, taking devices offline, and causing some percentage of them to break permanently – the computer equivalent of “dying,” we suppose.