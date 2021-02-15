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Most Chaotic Gaming Video - MYSTORY Nr5
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0 view • February 15, 2021
Most Chaotic Gaming Video - MYSTORY Nr5
A Chaotic Destiny2 Gaming Video
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
Welcome to this chaotic video!
If you had headache after watching Inception you should get some medicine now.
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-LABEL
#atmodepth, #chaoticvideo, #destiny2
_______________ Insert Chaos Here _______________
For Lack Of Order
0:00 - CHAOTIC: #beginning
Hello World!
Welcome to the most chaotic Destiny2 video with The Whisper, Multiplayer and other random gameplay.
1:00 - DESTINY: #gameplay
I am a simple gamer, I see game, I play!
In this video I decided to make an intro but it toured you to be more than five intros.
I have honestly lost the overview so this video is very chaotic!
Enjoy if possible or like and subscribe if you can and have a nice day or don’t but I’d like it if this was possible.
10:00 - RANDOM: #weird
This video is what the title says. Basically weird like all of my previous videos!
I hope you can appreciate the weirdness. Be inspired if possible.
20:00 - DUNGEON: #quest
Destiny2 has a new dungeon and it turns out to become some type of storyline in my videos that I have to level up to be able to not disgracefully fail at this mission.
30:00 - GUARDIAN: #ghost
After me in the shape of my brave guardian was killed and revived by his ghost...
I decided to respawn because I can. This is probably pointless but I will write more in the future.
40:00 - EPIC: #final
After my video was filled with intros and weird scenes I decided to end it after forty minutes because I can’t make my video indefinitely long even if I wanted to.
Ps.
If you like to see more you could annihilate the subscribe button and the notifications bell of my YouTube channel.
Yours Sincerely,
ATMODEPTH
X - About Section: My Personal Area
This is a unified part of my posts containing lists of my links and tags!
Keywords: This Is Self Explainig If You Are Alive
videogame, videospiel, 电子游戏, видеоигра, ビデオゲーム, jeuvidéo, videojuego, βιντεοπαιχνίδι, वीडियो गेम, משחק וידאו
All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Signature:
#youtuber, #gaming, #blogging, #fun, #entertainment, #creativity
#indiegamedev, #videos
http://bit.ly/FOLLOW-SOCIAL
https://bit.ly/CHANNEL-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/BLOG-LABEL
A Chaotic Destiny2 Gaming Video
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
Welcome to this chaotic video!
If you had headache after watching Inception you should get some medicine now.
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-LABEL
#atmodepth, #chaoticvideo, #destiny2
_______________ Insert Chaos Here _______________
For Lack Of Order
0:00 - CHAOTIC: #beginning
Hello World!
Welcome to the most chaotic Destiny2 video with The Whisper, Multiplayer and other random gameplay.
1:00 - DESTINY: #gameplay
I am a simple gamer, I see game, I play!
In this video I decided to make an intro but it toured you to be more than five intros.
I have honestly lost the overview so this video is very chaotic!
Enjoy if possible or like and subscribe if you can and have a nice day or don’t but I’d like it if this was possible.
10:00 - RANDOM: #weird
This video is what the title says. Basically weird like all of my previous videos!
I hope you can appreciate the weirdness. Be inspired if possible.
20:00 - DUNGEON: #quest
Destiny2 has a new dungeon and it turns out to become some type of storyline in my videos that I have to level up to be able to not disgracefully fail at this mission.
30:00 - GUARDIAN: #ghost
After me in the shape of my brave guardian was killed and revived by his ghost...
I decided to respawn because I can. This is probably pointless but I will write more in the future.
40:00 - EPIC: #final
After my video was filled with intros and weird scenes I decided to end it after forty minutes because I can’t make my video indefinitely long even if I wanted to.
Ps.
If you like to see more you could annihilate the subscribe button and the notifications bell of my YouTube channel.
Yours Sincerely,
ATMODEPTH
X - About Section: My Personal Area
This is a unified part of my posts containing lists of my links and tags!
Keywords: This Is Self Explainig If You Are Alive
videogame, videospiel, 电子游戏, видеоигра, ビデオゲーム, jeuvidéo, videojuego, βιντεοπαιχνίδι, वीडियो गेम, משחק וידאו
All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Signature:
#youtuber, #gaming, #blogging, #fun, #entertainment, #creativity
#indiegamedev, #videos
http://bit.ly/FOLLOW-SOCIAL
https://bit.ly/CHANNEL-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/BLOG-LABEL
Keywords
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