Most Chaotic Gaming Video - MYSTORY Nr5

Most Chaotic Gaming Video - MYSTORY Nr5A Chaotic Destiny2 Gaming VideoHello World, Hello Viewers!Welcome to this chaotic video!If you had headache after watching Inception you should get some medicine now.#atmodepth, #chaoticvideo, #destiny2_______________ Insert Chaos Here _______________For Lack Of Order0:00 - CHAOTIC: #beginningHello World!Welcome to the most chaotic Destiny2 video with The Whisper, Multiplayer and other random gameplay.1:00 - DESTINY: #gameplayI am a simple gamer, I see game, I play!In this video I decided to make an intro but it toured you to be more than five intros.I have honestly lost the overview so this video is very chaotic!Enjoy if possible or like and subscribe if you can and have a nice day or don’t but I’d like it if this was possible.10:00 - RANDOM: #weirdThis video is what the title says. Basically weird like all of my previous videos!I hope you can appreciate the weirdness. Be inspired if possible.20:00 - DUNGEON: #questDestiny2 has a new dungeon and it turns out to become some type of storyline in my videos that I have to level up to be able to not disgracefully fail at this mission.30:00 - GUARDIAN: #ghostAfter me in the shape of my brave guardian was killed and revived by his ghost...I decided to respawn because I can. This is probably pointless but I will write more in the future.40:00 - EPIC: #finalAfter my video was filled with intros and weird scenes I decided to end it after forty minutes because I can’t make my video indefinitely long even if I wanted to.Ps.If you like to see more you could annihilate the subscribe button and the notifications bell of my YouTube channel.Yours Sincerely,ATMODEPTHX - About Section: My Personal AreaThis is a unified part of my posts containing lists of my links and tags!Keywords: This Is Self Explainig If You Are Alivevideogame, videospiel, 电子游戏, видеоигра, ビデオゲーム, jeuvidéo, videojuego, βιντεοπαιχνίδι, वीडियो गेम, משחק וידאוAll My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)Signature:#youtuber, #gaming, #blogging, #fun, #entertainment, #creativity#indiegamedev, #videos