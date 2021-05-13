X22 REPORT - Who Will Be Next, Watch NY, Patriots Planned & Set The Trap, Justice

X22 Report: Ep. 2476b - May 12, 2021

Who Will Be Next, Watch NY, Patriots Planned & Set The Trap, Justice



Trump and the patriots setup the largest sting operation the world has ever seen, the [DS] is so arrogant they thought they beat Trump at this own game, this is what he was counting on. [JB] is now in the spotlight, he has more happening to him in the first 100 days than any other President. Fauci is now in being looked out for his involvement in the virus. The Clinton Foundation is back in the news. Scavino sends a message to watch NYC. Trump lets everyone know that Justice is coming.



All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.