X22 REPORT Ep. 2844b - Panic In DC, The People Have Been Shown The Way, [D5], Nothing Can Stop This

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2844b - Aug 7, 2022

Panic In DC, The People Have Been Shown The Way, [D5], Nothing Can Stop This

The [DS] are trapped in a corner. Trump lets us know that it is up to the people. Do we take back the country or do we allow the [DS] to control out lives. We have now seen the power of the people. We have the ability to override their system and to push the [DS] out and take back the country. The [DS] is panicking over this and will do everything and anything to stop this. The patriots know this, they are prepared for it. Nothing can stop this, nothing.



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