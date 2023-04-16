https://gettr.com/post/p2edhxwe0e7

04/12/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

The NSFC base was bought at the end of 2021 and has since been renovated but has not been finished yet. Miles Guo came up with the idea of setting up a base for the fellow fighters two years ago. It can accommodate up to several thousand people and will be used as a place for the fellow fighters to meet and to take refuge in the case of disasters. The hundred-year building exudes a strong sense of European history and culture and inherits a spiritual belief.





04/12/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

新中国联邦基地于2021年底被买下来，其后进行翻修，至今仍未完工。郭文贵先生两年前就想到了要为战友建立一个基地。基地可以容纳几千人，将用于战友聚会，以及灾难来临时的避难场所。该百年建筑散发着很浓重的欧洲历史文化气息，传承着一种精神信仰。





