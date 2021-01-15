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Important Principles for Raw Foodists (Book Summary)
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10 views • January 15, 2021
So you want to get started on a low-fat raw vegan diet but lack the experience? Author of "Raw Secrets" Frédéric Patenaude reveals valuable insights into how to eat raw healthfully and sustainably. In this video, I summarize the book with a series of direct quotes.
Download the book for free:
http://www.fredericpatenaude.com/
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Download the book for free:
http://www.fredericpatenaude.com/
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