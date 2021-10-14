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Tactical Rifle and Shooting Events by Risks Incorporated
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160 views • October 14, 2021
For more information and details visit
www.risks-incorporated.com
Risks Incorporated offers tactical firearms training courses in Serbia for recreational shooters, tactical operators and security contractors. If you do not see a set course or package that fits your needs, contact Orlando "Andy" Wilson and a firearms training program can be customized for you.
Risks Incorporated offers public group and individual one-to-one courses that can be arranged by appointment. The courses are held in Belgrade and at other locations throughout Serbia. Click on the course titles for more information!
www.risks-incorporated.com
Risks Incorporated offers tactical firearms training courses in Serbia for recreational shooters, tactical operators and security contractors. If you do not see a set course or package that fits your needs, contact Orlando "Andy" Wilson and a firearms training program can be customized for you.
Risks Incorporated offers public group and individual one-to-one courses that can be arranged by appointment. The courses are held in Belgrade and at other locations throughout Serbia. Click on the course titles for more information!
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