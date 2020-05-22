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GIUSEPPE DE DONNO - COVID 19: LA VERITA' SULLA CURA DEL PLASMA
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2 views • May 22, 2020
GIUSEPPE DE DONNO - COVID 19: LA VERITA' SULLA CURA DEL PLASMA
Mentre a Mantova e Pavia in Italia si guariscono i malati con il plasma, in altri ospedali e altri Stati si muore ancora di Coronavirus.
Gli assassini del Covid19 continuano nella loro opera nefasta incutendo paura, al posto di aiutare gli ammalati.
Mentre a Mantova e Pavia in Italia si guariscono i malati con il plasma, in altri ospedali e altri Stati si muore ancora di Coronavirus.
Gli assassini del Covid19 continuano nella loro opera nefasta incutendo paura, al posto di aiutare gli ammalati.
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