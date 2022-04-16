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Reiner Fuellmich Warning! Ukraine War Crimes, FDA Approves Quick Covid Breath Test! Alex Jones and Bryan Ardis.
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684 views • April 16, 2022
1. RT Live coverage of Special operation: https://rumble.com/vwbbjn-putin-announces-special-operation-in-donbass-special-coverage.html
2. Dr. Ardis. Follow up with Mike Adams: https://www.brighteon.com/14d31e23-e80f-4247-a882-c148ac4ea53f
3. FDA Authorizes Breath Test to Detect COVID-19 https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/fda-authorizes-breath-test-to-detect-covid-19_4405804.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
4. Reiner Fuellmich issues Warning! https://rumble.com/v112ehz-dr.-reiner-fuellmich-urgent-warning-to-the-world-aids-will-be-their-next-mo.html
5. Music: 2 minutes: Wolfgang Van Halen: https://youtube.com/shorts/if0kG1MO4S0?feature=share
6. Israeli Spyware Firm seeks sovereign immunity for lawsuits : Pegasus software. https://m.theepochtimes.com/israeli-spyware-maker-nso-group-asks-scotus-for-sovereign-immunity_4398415.html
7. The guideline movement creates government controlled Health Care. Automatons. https://m.theepochtimes.com/how-doctors-turned-into-government-slaves-by-the-guideline-movement-dr-richard-amerling_4405607.html
8. Alex jones and Bryan Ardis: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdTmYKOEM3ct/
9. Voice of America Zelensky and Kolomoiski: https://youtu.be/MXgli7TpINw
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Dr. Ardis. Follow up with Mike Adams: https://www.brighteon.com/14d31e23-e80f-4247-a882-c148ac4ea53f
3. FDA Authorizes Breath Test to Detect COVID-19 https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/fda-authorizes-breath-test-to-detect-covid-19_4405804.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
4. Reiner Fuellmich issues Warning! https://rumble.com/v112ehz-dr.-reiner-fuellmich-urgent-warning-to-the-world-aids-will-be-their-next-mo.html
5. Music: 2 minutes: Wolfgang Van Halen: https://youtube.com/shorts/if0kG1MO4S0?feature=share
6. Israeli Spyware Firm seeks sovereign immunity for lawsuits : Pegasus software. https://m.theepochtimes.com/israeli-spyware-maker-nso-group-asks-scotus-for-sovereign-immunity_4398415.html
7. The guideline movement creates government controlled Health Care. Automatons. https://m.theepochtimes.com/how-doctors-turned-into-government-slaves-by-the-guideline-movement-dr-richard-amerling_4405607.html
8. Alex jones and Bryan Ardis: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdTmYKOEM3ct/
9. Voice of America Zelensky and Kolomoiski: https://youtu.be/MXgli7TpINw
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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