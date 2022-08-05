MEGA TRADE: Brittany Griner for Lebron James

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FomoNation quick byte 07/13/22. In a surprise, blockbuster move, NBA star Lebron James says WNBA Brittney Griner shouldn't even want to come back to America. Lebron should go be the #1 basketball player GOAT of the Russian gulag league. This would solve two problems at once. Subscribe, LIKE, Share now #fomo for breaking live news, protests and live looks around the world.
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