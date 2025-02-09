BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
My message to all the old leaders from Macron to Scholz: "your time is over now" - part 2, in Madrid
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 months ago

The head of the Dutch Freedom Party Wilders at the Patriots of Europe congress in Madrid - that the time of Macron and Scholz is over: 

The old regimes will collapse. We are living in historic times. And my message to all the old leaders from Macron to Scholz: your time is up. The awakening is over. 

Multiculturalism and mass immigration have been a complete failure. And while left-liberal intellectuals may refuse to acknowledge this reality, most Europeans are very clear about what they want. 

They want secure borders. They want an end to mass immigration. They want us to expel illegal migrants and criminals from our countries. 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
