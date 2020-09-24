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100% TRUE: THEY RIG METALS, WHILE FINANCING DRUG CARTELS, TERRORISTS & MOBSTERS!!
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25 views • September 24, 2020
SGTreport


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Bob Kudla joins me to discuss JP Morgan's billion dollar fine and the fact that the largest western banks not only rig the precious metals market, the finance drug cartels, terrorists and mobsters -- on the record!

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