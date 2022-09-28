Army Sgt. facing discharge for refusing the jab | Ep. 24

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Army Sergeant First Class Jesus Cano knows firsthand what it means to risk it all in defense of freedom, with three combat deployments and a mobilization to Fort Lee. He joins “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson,” to share how he’s now facing dishonorable discharge, having to payback his son’s 9/11 G.I. Bill and more for refusing the COVID-19 shot and standing up for his religious freedom.
► Help Sgt. Cano fight: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate-cano-lawsuit/
► Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://faithfulfreedom.myshopify.com/
► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast
► Subscribe to the podcast:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017
Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046
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