Army Sgt. facing discharge for refusing the jab | Ep. 24
We The Patriots USA
Published 2 months ago |

Army Sergeant First Class Jesus Cano knows firsthand what it means to risk it all in defense of freedom, with three combat deployments and a mobilization to Fort Lee. He joins “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson,” to share how he’s now facing dishonorable discharge, having to payback his son’s 9/11 G.I. Bill and more for refusing the COVID-19 shot and standing up for his religious freedom.


