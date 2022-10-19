Predictive Programming of ‘Vaccine’ Nanobot Deaths

According to Alan
Watt, "predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological
conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with
planned societal changes to be implemented by our so-called leaders.
If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be
familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions,
thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion."
In a February 4,
2005 episode of Stargate Atlantis entitled Hot Zone, members of the
Stargate Atlantis team start to suddenly experience visual
hallucinations and agitation right before dropping dead from an
aneurysm or stroke. As the Stargate medical team investigates they
discover the cause.
“It’s a
nano-virus, one manufactured to kill humans… Basically they are
microscopic machines that are able to carry out very specific tasks
suited for their size…”
In the second
segment OAN News reports on the strange sudden deaths, presumably of
vaccinated people, who start to look around, then flail their arms in
the air before collapsing dead on the ground in an eerily similar
manner to the nano-virus deaths depicted in the Stargate Atlantis
episode.
In the third and
final segment, Dr. Carrie Madej gives a presentation of what current nanotechnology is capable of.
