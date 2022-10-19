Predictive Programming of ‘Vaccine’ Nanobot Deaths

According to Alan Watt, "predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our so-called leaders. If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion."



In a February 4, 2005 episode of Stargate Atlantis entitled Hot Zone, members of the Stargate Atlantis team start to suddenly experience visual hallucinations and agitation right before dropping dead from an aneurysm or stroke. As the Stargate medical team investigates they discover the cause.



“It’s a nano-virus, one manufactured to kill humans… Basically they are microscopic machines that are able to carry out very specific tasks suited for their size…”



In the second segment OAN News reports on the strange sudden deaths, presumably of vaccinated people, who start to look around, then flail their arms in the air before collapsing dead on the ground in an eerily similar manner to the nano-virus deaths depicted in the Stargate Atlantis episode.



In the third and final segment, Dr. Carrie Madej gives a presentation of what current nanotechnology is capable of.



