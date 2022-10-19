Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Predictive Programming of ‘Vaccine’ Nanobot Deaths
226 views
channel image
Thomas Smith
Published a month ago |

According to Alan Watt, "predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our so-called leaders. If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion."

In a February 4, 2005 episode of Stargate Atlantis entitled Hot Zone, members of the Stargate Atlantis team start to suddenly experience visual hallucinations and agitation right before dropping dead from an aneurysm or stroke. As the Stargate medical team investigates they discover the cause.

“It’s a nano-virus, one manufactured to kill humans… Basically they are microscopic machines that are able to carry out very specific tasks suited for their size…”

In the second segment OAN News reports on the strange sudden deaths, presumably of vaccinated people, who start to look around, then flail their arms in the air before collapsing dead on the ground in an eerily similar manner to the nano-virus deaths depicted in the Stargate Atlantis episode.

In the third and final segment, Dr. Carrie Madej gives a presentation of what current nanotechnology is capable of.

See also: Creepy Bill Gates and the Depopulation Agenda
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020

The Dangers of Vaccines
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2022

and: War of the Worlds
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022


Keywords
genocidednananotechnologygene editingvaccine deathsnanobots

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket