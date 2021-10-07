Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Proven Ineffective (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.22.14)

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Shocking. FDA approves medications that are proven ineffective by Drug company's own research. And drug goes own to be a blockbuster hit. And did I say it is also genetically engineered? This is one of the many reasons 867,000 die each year at the hands of the Medical Industrial Complex. Tune in to find out if you are taking this blockbuster drug. It may be safer to limit your blockbusters to weekends at the Movie Theater for $8 a ticket. Tune in.
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