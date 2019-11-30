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Second Schiff staffer tied to Burisma-backed think tank: Report
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16 views • November 30, 2019
Former Bush 43 senior adviser Brad Blakeman reacts to the news that a second Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) staffer has been linked to a think tank backed by Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company involved in the Hunter Biden controversy.
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