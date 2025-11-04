© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Ambassador Mike Waltz drops a TRUTH NUKE on what's really happening against Christians worldwide, says countries have remained SILENT
"78 countries, 330 million Christians being persecuted around the world. It is the most PERSECUTED religion across the Middle East and Africa and elsewhere - and relative SILENCE from the international community!"
President Trump is now changing that 🙏