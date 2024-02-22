Trump Victimless Crime, 400 Million Fine -- NY Communism

New York state according to Kevin O'Leary, famed Shark Tank investor, has become a loser state of maximum value. Weighing in on the $400 million fine against Donald Trump, who all in the real estate industry believe he did nothing wrong, is going to weigh on investors and force them to send money elsewhere. It's show me the man and I will find you the crime, New York is going full authoritarian communistic.
#kevinoleary #nystate #communism #trump
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.