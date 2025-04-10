BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Carlson & Alex Jones- Fall Of The Globalists ⭐
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1085 followers
246 views • 3 weeks ago

The US government has spent the last 12 years trying to censor and destroy Alex Jones. They’re still trying, and it’s not because he’s crazy and dishonest. It’s because he’s telling the truth.

Keywords
alex jonestucker carlsonfall of the globalists
Chapters

0:00How Alex Jones Predicted 9/11

9:22The CIA's Influence Over The X Files

13:33The Globalists Are Hiding in Plain Sight

17:55Why the Left Wants Trump Killed

20:50The Burden and Responsibility Alex Jones Bears

25:37The Spiritual Revolution

35:28Why the Most Evil People Are the Most Unhappy

38:50The Secret Undermining of the West

43:04The Assassination of Infowars Journalist Jamie White

47:03Have We Lost the War With Russia?

49:47There Was a 50% Chance of Nuclear War and the Pentagon Didn’t Care

57:05The EU’s 20-Year War Strategy

1:00:00Why the Globalists Are So Scared of Donald Trump

1:09:57The Plan to End Free Speech in the United States

1:14:10Alex Jones Details the Legal Attacks Against Him

1:25:21Why Obama Secretly Labeled Alex Jones a National Security Threat

1:29:59The Fraudulent Auction to Sell Infowars to The Onion

1:34:42The Real Culprit Behind the Lawfare Against Alex Jones

1:39:54Will the New Department of Justice Help Alex Jones?

1:52:14The Potential Nuclear Exchange Between Iran and Israel

1:55:41They Want You Dull, Asleep, and Spiritually Dead

1:58:38The Evils of the Transhumanist Movement

