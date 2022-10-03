256) Feixe de amplificação de cavitação acústica (voz-fantasma)?

Um exemplo de energia dirigida remotamente.
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Outubro 03, 2022:DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA – PROGRAMA 399 – (PARTE 2): https://laquintacolumna.tv/video/directo-nocturno-de-la-quinta-columna-programa-399-parte-2/
PARANORMAL
A bus driver captures the moment when a 'ghost' voice asks to get off: "I'm not crazy".
Un condutor de autobús capta el momento en que un 'fantasma' piede bajarse: "No estoy loco": https://www.lavanguardia.com/cribeo/viral/20220930/8549622/conductor-autobus-capta-momento-fantasma-pide-bajarse-loco.html
Feixe de amplificação de cavitação acústica
Celeste Solum March 24, 2022 |DEW Module 4: Dr. Balaban on Acoustic Weaponry | Phased array acoustic cavitation amplifier: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/module-4-dr-balaban-on-acoustic-weaponry?_pos=1&_sid=128661162&_ss=r
New 5G Technology Could Send Voices into your Head - Patents & White Papers - July 7 2017: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMJrcHg0ufc&list=PLmIU4C5KgG3VEHR878MA8cb6z2ClDS9sy&index=4
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.