256) Feixe de amplificação de cavitação acústica (voz-fantasma)?

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Um exemplo de energia dirigida remotamente.
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Outubro 03, 2022:DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA – PROGRAMA 399 – (PARTE 2): https://laquintacolumna.tv/video/directo-nocturno-de-la-quinta-columna-programa-399-parte-2/
PARANORMAL
A bus driver captures the moment when a 'ghost' voice asks to get off: "I'm not crazy".
Un condutor de autobús capta el momento en que un 'fantasma' piede bajarse: "No estoy loco": https://www.lavanguardia.com/cribeo/viral/20220930/8549622/conductor-autobus-capta-momento-fantasma-pide-bajarse-loco.html
Feixe de amplificação de cavitação acústica
Celeste Solum March 24, 2022 |DEW Module 4: Dr. Balaban on Acoustic Weaponry | Phased array acoustic cavitation amplifier: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/module-4-dr-balaban-on-acoustic-weaponry?_pos=1&_sid=128661162&_ss=r
New 5G Technology Could Send Voices into your Head - Patents & White Papers - July 7 2017: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMJrcHg0ufc&list=PLmIU4C5KgG3VEHR878MA8cb6z2ClDS9sy&index=4
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/