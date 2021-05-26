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The FDA cover-up that led to the approval of the Pfizer vaccine
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298 views • May 26, 2021
BY THEIR OWN STANDARDS, the FDA should never have allowed the Pfizer COVID vaccine to be shot into a single arm. The Agency’s Emergency Use Authorization was a crime—according to their own data.
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/05/25/the-fda-cover-up-that-led-to-the-approval-of-the-pfizer-vaccine/
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/05/25/the-fda-cover-up-that-led-to-the-approval-of-the-pfizer-vaccine/
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