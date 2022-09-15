Word of Faith Movement Transferring Mantles, Double Portions, & Impartations False Teaching

Juanita Bynum and Rod Parsley are false teachers. They perform the transferring of the mantle on stage. Juanita says the robe she has on is the robe of the Holy Ghost who transformed her and switched her into the anointing. He had to take her to Africa to redefine what she is supposed to be. He had to show her what she has allowed people to make her. Mirror
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.