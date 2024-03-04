Hey Israel, When Are You Going to Stop Murdering Babies and Children in the Name of Genocide?

Two wrongs don't make a right. When is enough, enough? How can the World just sit back and allow innocent babies and children be slaughtered by Israeli armed forces just because they are Palestinian? The Jews wanted us to feel bad for them during the Holocaust of World War II at the hands of German forces, but now how are they being given the 'green light' to perform their own Holocaust on the children and babies of Palestinians? These children are NOT members of Hamas. Israel must pay for these Crimes against Humanity. Benjamin Netanyahu is just as evil as Adolf Hitler, in my opinion. Free Palestine.



