ZEROTIME Aussie Councils BAN People & Gas - Lockstep UN Smart City Agenda

Maria Zeee Zerotime





May 24, 2023





This week we are joined by Darren Bergwerf who is being targeted by the MSM for attending council meetings to hold them accountable for operating in lockstep with the UN Smart City Agenda, Peter Hobson to discuss how our money is not safe in Aussie banks, and Nick Patterson who has continuously been persecuted by authorities for over two years for refusing to comply with harmful mandates and close his gym.





We also discuss the Aussie council plan to ban gas for all new homes, in line with other countries worldwide currently working towards an energy control agenda.





ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





Uncensored on Telegram:





https://t.me/zeeemedia





If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:





https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:





https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:





https://sat123.com/maria/





To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





To subscribe to Zeee Media's encrypted channel on Galileyo visit the below link:





http://galileyo.com/influencer/maria





To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2phy90-zerotime-aussie-councils-ban-people-and-gas-lockstep-un-smart-city-agenda.html