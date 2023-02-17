Create New Account
And We Know 2.16.2023 Benghazi + Seal Team 6, Nordstream Qs, Revival in the USA, Ohio Fallout, World GOV evil! PRAY
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
LT of And We Know


Feb 16, 2023


*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

Music The fires have died in Ohio, but the Methodists are still burning.

Kinsman Redeemer.

https://t.me/SpyGateDown/24367


German politicians starting to wonder why the German mainstream media is so silent on the sabotage of Nord Stream and why the German government does not want to know who is https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4333


Also Ohio officials: "Now get out or go to jail". https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/3137


BREAKING: The DOJ will not charge Rep. Matt Gaetz in a years-long sex trafficking investigation. We told you in Slave Princess these allegations were a sham! https://t.me/makeitrelevant/2699


WILL FERRELL: 𝗭𝗢𝗠𝗕𝗜𝗘𝗦 https://t.me/makeitrelevant/2716


According to residents in East Palestine the EPA is going around asking residents to sign paper that would shield them from any legal liability. https://t.me/c/1716023008/160748


On February 8, 2023, what started as a chapel service for students at Asbury University in Wilmer, Kentucky, has turned into Spiritual Awakening that IS STILL GOING ON. https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/16970


“In the subsequent days people have wondered if it was a wise decision to light thousands of gallons of vinyl chloride on fire, releasing a WWI era bioweapon into the air over a populated area. “😳😱 https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/16967


Why is Damar not addressing the cause of his cardiac arrest? https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/16962


Chicago Heights: Morning fire at manufacturing facility at 11th/Washington https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/35657


This disturbing reality is something that gets swept under the rug https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/35653


#27 Mother talks about her 9-year-old asthmatic son's reaction to toxic chemical release in East Palestine, Ohio: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6444


Man talks about Benghazi https://t.me/ScottyMar10/895


💥 The 1902 Board of Education act with Bill Gates grandfather… Precisely what’s wrong with schools today. https://t.me/RevolutionReport/13672


NEW – World Government Summit Panel Discusses the 'Shock' Needed for the World Order Transformation https://t.me/chiefnerd/6991


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29sds4-2.16.23-benghazi-seal-team-6-nordstream-qs-revival-in-the-usa-ohio-fallout-.html


