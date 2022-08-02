NASA insider - the space hoax goes deep: how we maintain the manipulation

⁣NASA insider - the space hoax goes deep: how we maintain the manipulationhttps://t.me/c/1614757092/34682





⁣Space is FAKE as FUCKhttps://real-truth-seekers.com/space-is-fake-af/Prove All Things“Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)but test everything; hold fast what is good.http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htmTruth, beloved, is essential in our worship of God and living a life that he desires (Jn. 8: 32, 4: 24, Gal. 2: 14). It behooves us, therefore, to "prove" what is truthThis scripture is a clear admonition for everyone to take the time to study and prove what is taught by the religious leaders of the world. The Bible clearly tells us that we should not sit idly by and be told what to believe. God's word clearly states that we are to: "study to show thyself approved unto God… rightly dividing the word of truth." (II Tim. 2:15) Are the teachings of the world’s religions, in fact, God’s truth or cunningly devised fables? God commands us to study His word to educate our minds in His principles, so we will know His true shepherds from the men who teach the religion of men.=========UNIVERSE FLAT EARTHhttps://youtu.be/10_Y2yEFrRMFlat Earth: The Firmament is REAL and here is the PROOF!https://youtu.be/Pb7Mbw9yWdMFlat Earth: Six Emergency Landings that prove the earth is Flathttps://youtu.be/KzmjDFv23NgFlat Earth: Four Commercial Airplane crashes that prove that the earth is not a globehttps://youtu.be/7Xa5rGCur7gFree High-resolution Flat Earth Map here:https://www.dropbox.com/s/9lcp65memq7vyxd/hi%20res%20restored%20gleason%20map.png?dl=0Emergency Landings proving FLAT EARTH here:https://www.dropbox.com/s/izcwfis0r8009ze/16%20Emergency%20Landings%20Proving%20FLAT%20EARTH.pdf?dl=0