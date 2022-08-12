Silver On The Cusp Of A Move Higher | David Morgan

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Miles Franklin recently processed a $50 million order for silver and gold. The silver market is extremely small, and could easily be disrupted by a few large orders, says David Morgan, founder of The Morgan Report. The "run to gold" has started, David says, and eventually expects precious metals to "explode in value." The Commitment of Traders Report is extremely bullish for precious metals, and David is looking for big moves in the next six-months. "The amount of gold coming off the COMEX is significant."