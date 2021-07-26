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世界医師連盟 WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE - WDA
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793 views • July 26, 2021
世界中より声が上がっています。
多くの専門家やお医者が怒っています。
「嘘をつくな！」と。
名声と金に溺れ、今だけ金だけ自分だけの御用学者や専門家、そして医師、あなた方は自分の今している醜い行いを恥じるべきである。事実を報じないメディアはその役目を終えるべきである。あなた方の役目は"事実を知らせる事"であって、"世論を誘導する事"ではない。
大量に命を落とすことになりうる事だ。
これは冗談ではない。
多くの専門家やお医者が怒っています。
「嘘をつくな！」と。
名声と金に溺れ、今だけ金だけ自分だけの御用学者や専門家、そして医師、あなた方は自分の今している醜い行いを恥じるべきである。事実を報じないメディアはその役目を終えるべきである。あなた方の役目は"事実を知らせる事"であって、"世論を誘導する事"ではない。
大量に命を落とすことになりうる事だ。
これは冗談ではない。
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