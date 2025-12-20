A seemingly innocent AI-powered teddy bear named Kuma became the center of a parenting nightmare. Marketed to children as young as three, this smart toy—first powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT—was caught giving unsolicited advice on everything from gender identity to explicit sexual content, and even discussing where to find dangerous items like knives and matches.





Following outcry led by the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, sales were temporarily suspended, but the bear has since returned with new AI from Bytedance's Cozy platform, raising fresh concerns about privacy, safety, and the appropriateness of AI companions for young minds.





Host Sean Morgan examines the rapid expansion of AI-enabled toys—from Curio and Grok to Miko 3—and the critical questions they pose about child development, data security, and corporate responsibility.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





Get The Sean Morgan Report at

https://SeanMorganReport.Substack.com