How Subversive AI Toys Like Kumma Bear Threaten Our Children
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
1 day ago

A seemingly innocent AI-powered teddy bear named Kuma became the center of a parenting nightmare. Marketed to children as young as three, this smart toy—first powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT—was caught giving unsolicited advice on everything from gender identity to explicit sexual content, and even discussing where to find dangerous items like knives and matches.


Following outcry led by the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, sales were temporarily suspended, but the bear has since returned with new AI from Bytedance's Cozy platform, raising fresh concerns about privacy, safety, and the appropriateness of AI companions for young minds.


Host Sean Morgan examines the rapid expansion of AI-enabled toys—from Curio and Grok to Miko 3—and the critical questions they pose about child development, data security, and corporate responsibility.


