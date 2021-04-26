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MAN SMOKING A CIGARETTE KNOCKS OUT 2 MEN WEARING PINK BALACLAVAS WITH AN IRON SKILLET
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207 views • April 26, 2021
MAN SMOKING A CIGARETTE KNOCKS OUT 2 MEN WEARING PINK BALACLAVAS WITH AN IRON SKILLET
If you're going to wear a pink balaclava to a fist fight, you kinda had this coming. Also, after looking at the video, frame by frame, he hit them with a helmet, not an iron skillet but an "iron skillet" knockout is a better story, so I'm sticking with it. Learned that one from the head of CNN. Whatever that guys name is. Zucker or Pucker or Fuddrucker or whatever.
If you're going to wear a pink balaclava to a fist fight, you kinda had this coming. Also, after looking at the video, frame by frame, he hit them with a helmet, not an iron skillet but an "iron skillet" knockout is a better story, so I'm sticking with it. Learned that one from the head of CNN. Whatever that guys name is. Zucker or Pucker or Fuddrucker or whatever.
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