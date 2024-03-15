Create New Account
🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on March 13-14, 2024
The Prisoner
▪️Ukrainian units have been trying to penetrate Russian territory for three days. Fighting is underway in several areas in Belgorod and Kursk regions, but the AFU have not managed to advance.

▪️At the same time, the AFU massively launched UAV attacks on various facilities in Russia. The targets of the attack were oil infrastructure and military airfields.

▪️The Russian Armed Forces caught two AFU helicopters 50 kilometers from the front line. The helicopters were immobilized with a cluster munition and then hit with a missile.

▪️Russian forces are pushing through enemy defenses in near Terny. The enemy lost several positions in the gullies east of the village.

▪️Positional fighting continues near Bilohorivka. The sides are conducting counter-attacks, but without much success.

▪️The Russian Armed Forces are successfully advancing west of Bakhmut. Russian forces managed to strengthen their positions in the private sector of Ivanivske.

▪️The Russian Armed Forces resumed attacks west of Avdiivka. After the AFU counterattacks were repulsed, the advance began again.

▪️Some success is also observed to the south, in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka. Russian Armed Forces advance in the city and the neighboring village of Pervomais’ke.

Source @rybar

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/

Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsdigestrussian military operation13-14 march 2024

