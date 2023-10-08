Zhirinovsky predicted the Hamas military operation

◾️Zhirinovsky predicted the Hamas military operation:
◾️In 2024, the Middle East conflict will break out and everyone will forget what Ukraine is, because Iran is not the DPRK, or Vietnam, or Kosovo. This is where the most terrible events will take place. We are talking about World War 3 — Zhirinovsky
◾️In 1999, the late Russian statesman Vladimir Zhirinovsky (1946-2022) foresaw the Ukraine conflict, and his predictions appear to extend to the current situation in Israel/Palestine today.
Source @Juan Sinmiedo / Fearless John / Ukraine exposed / Donbass News
