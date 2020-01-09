© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Consensus Sylvia Brown in the Light Channeled by Karl Mollison
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • January 09, 2020
Partially derived from
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sylvia_Browne
Sylvia Browne October 19, 1936 – November 20, 2013
was an American author who claimed to be a medium
with psychic abilities.
She openly revealed her belief in God and that what
she did in her psychic work was from her spirit
guide Francine who also claimed to be from God.
She was aware of her abilities at a very young age
and would eventually author over 50 books about her
life, gifts and experiences as a psychic medium.
She appeared regularly on television and radio,
including on The Montel Williams Show and Larry King
Live, and hosted an hour-long online radio show on
Hay House Radio.
Browne was frequently discredited and faced criticism
for making pronouncements that were later found to be
false, including those related to missing persons.
Despite considerable negative publicity and debunking,
she maintained a large following until her death in
2013.
Her legacy was mostly built on the fact that her main
motivation was to help others and this showed in her
work and served to her build a very large world-wide
following and successful business.
Her son also became a psychic and continues serving
in the same manner.
She frequently claimed that for many of her clients
this would be their last incarnation and the reason
for this is now known and may be a surprise.
See https://www.getwisdom.com/sylvia-browne-channeled-by-karl-mollison-27nov2019/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sylvia_Browne
Sylvia Browne October 19, 1936 – November 20, 2013
was an American author who claimed to be a medium
with psychic abilities.
She openly revealed her belief in God and that what
she did in her psychic work was from her spirit
guide Francine who also claimed to be from God.
She was aware of her abilities at a very young age
and would eventually author over 50 books about her
life, gifts and experiences as a psychic medium.
She appeared regularly on television and radio,
including on The Montel Williams Show and Larry King
Live, and hosted an hour-long online radio show on
Hay House Radio.
Browne was frequently discredited and faced criticism
for making pronouncements that were later found to be
false, including those related to missing persons.
Despite considerable negative publicity and debunking,
she maintained a large following until her death in
2013.
Her legacy was mostly built on the fact that her main
motivation was to help others and this showed in her
work and served to her build a very large world-wide
following and successful business.
Her son also became a psychic and continues serving
in the same manner.
She frequently claimed that for many of her clients
this would be their last incarnation and the reason
for this is now known and may be a surprise.
See https://www.getwisdom.com/sylvia-browne-channeled-by-karl-mollison-27nov2019/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.