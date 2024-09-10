How to Read the Akashic Records of Earth in an Underground Car Park.



The Akashic Records are all around us, waiting for us to reconnect with our spiritual selves. It is then that we begin to understand the Akashic, pulling back the thin veil hiding who we are. Once we're in, we can direct our own learning and pace, enabling us to appreciate our true power on an individual level.

Moreover, we get to see new, amazing futures that are possible when we work in harmony with nature, hence each other.

With a renewed love of learning leading to exciting collaborative endeavors that transcend the propagandized boundaries of race and species, we will tap into the true energetic nature of our cosmos and find that its intrinsic state is over unity. We can live in a cosmos of abundance; the way it was meant to be.

It seems a daunting task, but the best way to begin is to take a single step, even if we begin through small shifts in beliefs that come from broadening our scope of inquiry, doing deeper research thereby re-learning and developing our critical thinking skills, taking responsibility for ourselves and the positions we take on various issues.

The Akashic is a vast library of information where no editing or censorship can occur.

Everything is recorded in superb detail without bias or favor, it is at our fingertips and is freely available to all.





