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Maxwell Laws of Physics vs. Laws of Nature. Forbidden Tech Audio Book Chapter 4
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
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19 views • September 25, 2019
Get the Book Forbidden Tech Book, Ebook, Audio Book, Video Course
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If you live on this planet, you are affected by technology. We all use energy every day. We all breathe the chemicals in the air and eat them in our food. We are all part of a society that has been using covert operations on its citizens. It’s time for us to wake up and understand what has been going on in our world when it comes to hidden technologies.
Whether you are an engineer, a do-it-yourself enthusiast, scientist, or just your average Jane or Joe, this book was written for you. If you try to do research on your own, it can be confusing and overwhelming. There is a lot of disinformation and propaganda on the internet, and sadly a lot of scams that take advantage of people. The true nuggets of wisdom and facts are very hard to find, we know because we’ve spent years searching for them. With this book, we’ve taken everything we’ve found and compiled it into one basic crash course.
Among the many topics covered in this book, you’ll learn about free energy, patents, political scandals, murders and cover-ups, engineering basics, cars that run on water, surveillance, gang stalking, energy weapons, and viable solutions to protecting yourself against them. We’ve cut out all of the fluff, and brought you right to the heart of the matter.
Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringfree energysurveillancebioengineeringtargeted individualscointelproelectronic harassmentv2kalternative energygchqorgone energyenergy weaponscold fusionqeg generatorwater powered carsfree energy generator
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