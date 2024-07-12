⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(6 — 12 July 2024)

▫️ From 6 to 12 July 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 39 group strikes with high-precision air- and ground-based weapons, as well as strike drones, which hit AFU air bases, enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex and energy facilities that supported their work, assembly facilities for military equip, as well as storage areas for uncrewed surface vehicles and strike UAVs.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️ Over the past week, units of the Sever Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line. Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of four AFU formations, one marine, and three territorial defence brigades.

In addition, 26 counter-attacks of enemy assault groups were repelled.

AFU losses up to 1,800 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 22 motor vehics, 34 field artilly guns, including 8 US made M777 howitzers, and 3 electronic warfare stations.

▫️ As a result of successful actions, the Zapad GOFs' units improved the tactical situation & hit 4 mech'd, 1tank, 1 assault, & 1 airmobile brigades of the AFU, as well as 3 territorial def brigs.

3 attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses up to 3,440 troops, 5 tanks, 14 arm'd fight vehics, including 2 US made M113 arm'd personnel carriers, 47 motor vehics, and 32 field artill guns. In addition, 14 field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️ The Yug GOFs' units delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of 5 mech'd, 1 motor'd infantry, 1 assault, 1 mtn assault, & 2 air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of UKR. 6 counter-attacks of AFU assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses up to 4,380 UKR troops, 3 tanks, 4 arm'd fight vehics, 90 motor vehics, 59 field artill guns, to include 27 Western-made.

9 electronic warfare stations & 29 field ammo depots were eliminated.

▫️ As successful actions, the Tsentr GOFs' units liberated Sokol, Chigari, Yasnobrodovka, and Voskhod (DPR).

Units of 6 mech'd, 2 infantry brigades, & 2 territorial defence formations were defeated. Thirty eight counter-attacks of the AFU units were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 2,785 Ukrainian troops, two U.S.-made M1A1 Abrams tanks, nine armoured fighting vehicles, including four U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, and 26 field artillery guns.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation, hit manpower and hardware of one mechanised, two motorised infantry, three territorial defence brigades and national guard formations. Nine enemy counter-attacks were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 980 Ukrainian troops, one tank, nine armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured fighting vehicles, 40 motor vehicles, and 16 field artillery guns, ten of them manufactured in NATO countries.



▫️ Servicemen of the Dnepr Group of Forces defeated units of two formations, one marine, and four territorial defence brigades of the AFU.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 685 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, 38 motor vehicles, 22 field artillery guns, including eight U.S.-made M777 guns.

Six electronic warfare stations and six ammunition depots were destroyed.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have eliminated seven U.S.-made M142 HIMARS MLRS launchers prepared to launch strikes at the Crimean territory together with the foreign operators who served them, four U.S.-made S-300PS anti-aircraft missile launchers with a radar, three U.S.-made HAWK anti-aircraft missile systems, and two U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile launchers with a radar.



▫️ Air defence systems have shot down four U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, three UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, 17 French-made Hammer guided bombs, one U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missile, 28 U.S.-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire projectiles, as well as 308 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Over the past week, 22 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered on the line of contact.



📊 In total, 627 airplanes and 277 helicopters, 27,536 unmanned aerial vehicles, 546 air defence missile systems, 16,560 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,376 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 11,768 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 23,597 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.