Finally! Ukraine Now Uses Polish AHS Krab 155mm Howitzers to Destroy Russia

US Military News.Jun 14, 2022 The AHS Krab is a 155mm self-propelled howitzer designed and manufactured by the Defense Company Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW). The Krab is based on the chassis of the South Korean K9 self-propelled howitzer fitted with a British AS-90M Braveheart turret with a 52-caliber gun and W.B. Electronics "Topaz" artillery fire control system. The KRAB is ready to fire within one minute and can leave the firing position in less than a minute.





Ukraine will receive 18 AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers from Poland, one of the countries that steadfastly supported Kyiv throughout the Russian invasion.





Polish radio says Poland will sell Ukraine 60 KRAB self-propelled howitzers for $700,000. According to reports, this is Poland's largest export deal in recent years.





Video Credit:

Минобороны России

NATO

Huta Stalowa Wola S.A.

RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej

U.S. Department of Defense





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1_hDfPc9t8