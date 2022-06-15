Finally! Ukraine Now Uses Polish AHS Krab 155mm Howitzers to Destroy Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News.Jun 14, 2022 The AHS Krab is a 155mm self-propelled howitzer designed and manufactured by the Defense Company Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW). The Krab is based on the chassis of the South Korean K9 self-propelled howitzer fitted with a British AS-90M Braveheart turret with a 52-caliber gun and W.B. Electronics "Topaz" artillery fire control system. The KRAB is ready to fire within one minute and can leave the firing position in less than a minute.
Ukraine will receive 18 AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers from Poland, one of the countries that steadfastly supported Kyiv throughout the Russian invasion.
Polish radio says Poland will sell Ukraine 60 KRAB self-propelled howitzers for $700,000. According to reports, this is Poland's largest export deal in recent years.
Video Credit:
Минобороны России
NATO
Huta Stalowa Wola S.A.
RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty
Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej
U.S. Department of Defense
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1_hDfPc9t8