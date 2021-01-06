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TRUMP'S PATH FORWARD: The numbers & theory in challenging the election
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42 views • January 06, 2021
NUMBERS VS THEORY: it's the constitutionality of the arguments being made by President Trump's legal team, and scholar Alan Dershowitz gives his take on 'alternate electors' and more with Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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