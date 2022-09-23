Ukraine Update September 23, 2022

⚡️ Russian Aerospace Forces have neutralized the manpower and military equipment of the units from 93rd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Monachinovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ The attack has resulted in the elimination of up to 100 militants and up to 20 units of military equipment, including 1 HIMARS multiple rocket-launching system (MRLS).

💥 Fire attack launched at the units from 14th Mechanized Brigade that made an unsuccessful attempt to pass through Oskol river near Dvurechnoye (Kharkov region) has resulted in the elimination of up to 30 enemy's servicemen and 6 infantry combat vehicles.

💥 Russian Aerospace Forces have launched high-precision attacks at the provisional bases of the units from 65th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, 19th Escort Guard Battalion and mercenaries from the 'Foreign Legion' near Zaporozhye. The AFU has lost up to 150 militants and 19 units of military equipment.

💥 High-precision air-based missiles have been launched at the provisional base of 17th Tank Brigade and a munitions depot of 80th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU near Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The attacks have resulted in the elimination of over 90 Ukrainian servicemen, 15 units of military equipment and more than 1,000 munitions for mortars.

💥 Fire attacks launched at the positions of 60th Infantry Brigade near Novovoznesenskoye and Mirolyubovka (Kherson region) have resulted in total neutralization of 96th Battalion's combat capacity. The rest of the personnel has abandoned the operations area.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized: 1 command post of a battalion from 1st Tank Brigade of the AFU near Vesyoloye (Donetsk People's Republic), 3 artillery platoons of U.S.-manufactured M-777 howitzers near Velikaya Kostromka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Dneprovskoye and Yavkino (Nikolayev region), as well as 1 platoon of HIMARS MRLS near Bereznegovatoye (Nikolayev region).

◽️ Moreover, the manpower and military equipment of the units from 14th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU have been neutralized near Gusinka (Kharkov region), 46th Airmobile Brigade of the AFU and Belogorka (Kherson region), as well as 72 artillery units, 138 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

💥 4 AFU munitions and armament depots have been destroyed near Mochaninovka (Kharkov region), Poltavka and Olgovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down 17 unmanned aerial vehicles near Beryozovoye, Urozhaynoye, Stepnoye, Valeryanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Ternoviye Pody (Nikolayev region), Maksima Gorkogo, Charivnoye, Stepnoye and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

💥 7 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles have been shot down near Chernobayevka (Kherson region).

- Russian Military of Defense