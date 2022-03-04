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PFIZER’S COVID VACCINE DATA DUMP BEGINS
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2836 views • March 04, 2022
Thanks to ICAN attorney Aaron Siri working on behalf of Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, the public will now have the documents Pfizer provided to the FDA for approval as regular releases will now be coming available. The HighWire begins its first investigation into the files.
#Pfizer #AaronSiri #MedicalProfessionalsforTransparency
POSTED: March 4, 2022
#Pfizer #AaronSiri #MedicalProfessionalsforTransparency
POSTED: March 4, 2022
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