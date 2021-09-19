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Infinite Pranic Consciousness & Energy Healing w/Cristiana Eltrayan: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #63
Merkaba Chakras
Merkaba Chakras
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17 views • September 19, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we are going to explore Pranic Consciousness and the new DNA upgrades with author, Cristiana Eltrayan. Cristiana, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!


Video interview here as well:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KCfP...
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://youtube.com/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras


Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us your story for how you got into this work?
2. What is Pranic Consciousness? How does that relate to Unity Consciousness in a 5th dimensional world?
3. Explain your Earth Grid work in opening new energy portals?
4. In your Prana & Tantra courses, you teach about the new DNA codes, the new chakras, and the new light body relationships. Please explain that?
5. What can people expect to learn in these courses you offer? Soul Healing? Theta Healing? Tao of Healing?Light & Sound Therapy? Angel Therapy?
6. Cristiana, you will be speaking in this year’s Higher Self Expo on July 17 to 18th. What can people expect to learn in your online workshop? HigherSelfExpo.com
7. Do you have a last message for the builders of the 5th dimension Earth?


For more information about Cristiana Eltrayan’s offerings and courses, please visit her website: https://www.soulhealingacademy.com/


For more information about the 2021 Higher-Self Expo, visit: https://www.higherselfexpo.com/


To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/

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Keywords
christconsciousness5thdimensionunityconsciousnessvongaltmerkabachakraspodcast5thdimensionhealingbuddhismpodcastenergymedicinelaospodcastlaosauthorsonenesswithsourceholisticwellnesshealingcoursesintegratingdimensionalconsciousnessbreakthematrix
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