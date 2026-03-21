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Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: The Not-So-Obvious-Establishment. How to Choose a Leader
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In this presentation, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, exposes the Not-So-Obvious-Establishment and delivers the most important lesson working people must learn: how to choose a leader without getting played. Dr.SHIVA reveals that there is a real “physics” to power, rooted in Systems Science, and if you do not understand it you will be trapped in confusion, chasing saviors from above, cycling between hope and demoralization while nothing changes. He explains how the Swarm manufactures controlled opposition and false heroes, and how yesterday’s Not-So-Obvious-Establishment inevitably becomes today’s obvious establishment, while a new wave of influencers and grifters rush in to replace them and keep people emotionally invested in the same rigged game. Dr.SHIVA shows how real change has always come from one source: conscious, organized working people building bottoms-up movements that the establishment tries to erase from history. The path forward is not waiting for “the right leader.” The path forward is learning the system, raising consciousness, and growing our bottoms-up movement for Truth Freedom Health®. Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-the-not-so-obvious-establishment-how-to-choose-a-leader/


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST.


RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA


e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayyadurai

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBguXv4JEmPK/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva



Keywords
healthglyphosatesciencemonsantofoodeducationpoisontucker carlsonisraelpalestineliveleaderrfk jrround upchoosedr shivanot-so-obvious-establishmentsystems healthtulsi gabartimminity
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